Versant Capital Management Inc Grows Stock Holdings in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Free Report) by 227.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EGP. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 141.6% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,855,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $458,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673,663 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $116,756,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in EastGroup Properties during the fourth quarter worth $100,579,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 210.6% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 707,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,584,000 after buying an additional 479,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 91.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 811,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,189,000 after buying an additional 387,134 shares in the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $189.00 to $183.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $194.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $193.00 to $182.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $199.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of EastGroup Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, April 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.60.

EastGroup Properties Stock Performance

EGP opened at $169.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.52, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.05. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.67 and a 52-week high of $192.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $169.06.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $174.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.67 million. EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 35.57% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EastGroup Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. EastGroup Properties’s payout ratio is presently 122.54%.

EastGroup Properties Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

