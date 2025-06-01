Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Shares Bought by Versant Capital Management Inc

Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 6,591.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,439 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,283 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 401.3% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 484.1% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 98.5% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 2,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

In other Pinterest news, CAO Andrea Acosta sold 3,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total transaction of $140,890.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 144,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,152,611.75. This trade represents a 2.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $31,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,786 shares in the company, valued at $723,222. This represents a 4.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,066,426 shares of company stock valued at $34,835,253. Insiders own 7.06% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on PINS shares. Raymond James downgraded shares of Pinterest from an “overweight” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Pinterest from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Pinterest from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Pinterest from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Pinterest from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.26.

Shares of NYSE PINS opened at $31.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.83. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.68 and a 52 week high of $45.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.21.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $854.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $848.49 million. Pinterest had a net margin of 51.07% and a return on equity of 8.10%. Pinterest’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

