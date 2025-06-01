Versant Capital Management Inc Has $309,000 Position in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Free Report) by 573.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,765 shares during the quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Fortis were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FTS. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Fortis by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Fortis by 724.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fortis in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fortis in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Fortis by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FTS shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Fortis in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Fortis from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Desjardins started coverage on Fortis in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.00.

NYSE FTS opened at $48.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.50. Fortis Inc. has a one year low of $38.15 and a one year high of $50.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.32 and its 200-day moving average is $44.73.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.42 billion. Fortis had a return on equity of 7.09% and a net margin of 14.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Fortis Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 447,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 103,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,408 megawatts (MW), including 68 MW of solar capacity and 250 MV of wind capacity.

