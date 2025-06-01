First Hawaiian Bank Purchases 15,312 Shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Free Report) by 47.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,597 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,312 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Envista were worth $822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Envista during the fourth quarter worth about $281,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Envista during the fourth quarter worth about $38,052,000. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its position in Envista by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 106,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the period. Lightrock Netherlands B.V. bought a new stake in Envista during the fourth quarter worth about $5,193,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Envista during the fourth quarter worth about $10,808,000.

Get Envista alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Envista from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Envista in a research report on Saturday, March 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Envista in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Envista from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Envista from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Envista presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.23.

Envista Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of NYSE NVST opened at $18.29 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.74. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of -2.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.97. Envista Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $14.22 and a 1 year high of $23.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $616.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $608.17 million. Envista had a negative net margin of 44.56% and a positive return on equity of 3.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Envista Profile

(Free Report)

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies, and Equipment & Consumables. The Specialty Products & Technologies segment offers dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists and periodontists, and general dentist; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Envista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.