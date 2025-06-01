First Hawaiian Bank Has $853,000 Stock Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 27.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in ASML were worth $853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in ASML by 36.7% during the first quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 8,377 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,551,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASML in the first quarter worth $781,000. 111 Capital acquired a new stake in shares of ASML in the fourth quarter worth $482,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of ASML by 89.0% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aegis Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASML in the fourth quarter worth $468,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of ASML from $860.00 to $840.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of ASML from $1,100.00 to $965.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $906.00.

ASML opened at $732.52 on Friday. ASML Holding has a fifty-two week low of $578.51 and a fifty-two week high of $1,110.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $687.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $708.50. The company has a market capitalization of $288.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.75.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The semiconductor company reported $6.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.12 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.90 billion. ASML had a net margin of 26.78% and a return on equity of 47.73%. On average, analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 25.17 EPS for the current year.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

