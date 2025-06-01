Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-one research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fourteen have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $84.05.

DLTR has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Dollar Tree from $88.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. UBS Group raised their target price on Dollar Tree from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America reduced their target price on Dollar Tree from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $82.00 target price on Dollar Tree and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price (up from $95.00) on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Monday, May 5th.

In other Dollar Tree news, Director William W. Douglas III purchased 701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $75.00 per share, with a total value of $52,575.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,275. This represents a 103.70% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Aditya Maheshwari sold 1,238 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.70, for a total value of $92,478.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $316,055.70. This represents a 22.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 34,600.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 74.1% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 79.0% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 120.8% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Dollar Tree stock opened at $90.63 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.42. The company has a market cap of $19.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.00, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Dollar Tree has a 1 year low of $60.49 and a 1 year high of $121.92.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.23 billion. Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 16.89% and a negative net margin of 3.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dollar Tree will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

