Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twelve have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.79.

Several research firms have weighed in on EVH. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective (down from $17.00) on shares of Evolent Health in a research report on Friday, February 21st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Evolent Health in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th.

In other Evolent Health news, CEO Seth Blackley acquired 55,225 shares of Evolent Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.01 per share, with a total value of $497,577.25. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 762,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,867,575.17. This trade represents a 7.81% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Brendan B. Springstubb acquired 5,000 shares of Evolent Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.75 per share, with a total value of $43,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,842 shares in the company, valued at $103,617.50. The trade was a 73.08% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 74,000 shares of company stock valued at $666,315. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EVH. Cadian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Evolent Health in the 4th quarter valued at $58,781,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Evolent Health by 162.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,836,402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,861,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754,520 shares during the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Evolent Health by 33.5% during the first quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 6,077,191 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524,885 shares during the period. Engaged Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Evolent Health by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Engaged Capital LLC now owns 5,404,768 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,804,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415,300 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Evolent Health by 92.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,444,006 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,097,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171,304 shares during the period.

Evolent Health stock opened at $7.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $875.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.10 and a beta of 1.04. Evolent Health has a 1 year low of $7.06 and a 1 year high of $33.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.20.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). Evolent Health had a positive return on equity of 5.73% and a negative net margin of 2.41%. The business had revenue of $483.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $460.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Evolent Health will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, offers specialty care management services in oncology, cardiology, and musculoskeletal markets in the United States. The company provides platform for health plan administration and value-based business infrastructure. It offers administrative services, such as health plan services, pharmacy benefits management, risk management, analytics and reporting, and leadership and management; and Identifi, a proprietary technology system that aggregates and analyzes data, manages care workflows, and engages patients.

