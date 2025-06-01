TriStar Gold, Inc. (CVE:TSG) Director Buys C$250,000.00 in Stock

TriStar Gold, Inc. (CVE:TSG – Get Free Report) Director Nicholas David Appleyard purchased 1,562,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.16 per share, with a total value of C$250,000.00.

TriStar Gold Stock Performance

Shares of CVE:TSG opened at C$0.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$33.47 million, a PE ratio of -14.66 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.15. TriStar Gold, Inc. has a 1-year low of C$0.09 and a 1-year high of C$0.24.

TriStar Gold Company Profile

TriStar Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal prospects in the Americas. Its flagship property is its 100% owned the Castelo de Sonhos gold project that covers an area of approximately 17,177 hectares located in Pará State, Brazil. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

