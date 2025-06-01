TriStar Gold, Inc. (CVE:TSG) Director Buys C$250,000.00 in Stock

TriStar Gold, Inc. (CVE:TSG – Get Free Report) Director Nicholas David Appleyard purchased 1,562,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.16 per share, with a total value of C$250,000.00.
TriStar Gold Stock Performance
Shares of CVE:TSG opened at C$0.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$33.47 million, a PE ratio of -14.66 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.15. TriStar Gold, Inc. has a 1-year low of C$0.09 and a 1-year high of C$0.24.
TriStar Gold Company Profile
