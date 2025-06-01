Insider Selling: Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) SVP Sells $265,789.35 in Stock

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 4,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.51, for a total transaction of $265,789.35. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,103 shares in the company, valued at $2,419,921.53. The trade was a 9.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Maria Victoria Wong also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 12th, Maria Victoria Wong sold 762 shares of Cisco Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total transaction of $46,474.38.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $62.81 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.30 and a 200 day moving average of $60.11. The stock has a market cap of $248.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.89. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.50 and a 12 month high of $66.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $14.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.05 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 26.08%. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.94%.

Cisco Systems declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 12th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the network equipment provider to reacquire up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cisco Systems

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Navigoe LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 160.4% in the 4th quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 487 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Featured Articles

