Insider Selling: Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Major Shareholder Sells 2,853 Shares of Stock

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report) major shareholder Lindy Langston sold 2,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total transaction of $314,286.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Lindy Langston also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 27th, Lindy Langston sold 11,042 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.20, for a total transaction of $1,216,828.40.

On Tuesday, May 20th, Lindy Langston sold 1,105 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.05, for a total transaction of $121,605.25.

Goosehead Insurance Stock Performance

Shares of Goosehead Insurance stock opened at $108.63 on Friday. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $54.80 and a fifty-two week high of $130.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.70, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 150.88, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $107.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.41.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Goosehead Insurance ( NASDAQ:GSHD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 284.41%. The firm had revenue of $75.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $132.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.40.

Institutional Trading of Goosehead Insurance

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Goosehead Insurance in the first quarter valued at approximately $956,000. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 28.2% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 11,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,461 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 5.8% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 58,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,894,000 after purchasing an additional 3,218 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 86.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 354,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,885,000 after purchasing an additional 164,693 shares during the period. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the first quarter worth $1,157,000.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that engages in the provision of personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company offers homeowner’s, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

