Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) EVP Sells $235,175.00 in Stock

Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) EVP Michael D. Wattenbarger sold 2,045 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $235,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,540. This represents a 20.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Addus HomeCare Trading Down 0.7%

NASDAQ ADUS opened at $112.31 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 25.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.85. Addus HomeCare Co. has a twelve month low of $88.96 and a twelve month high of $136.72.

Get Addus HomeCare alerts:

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $337.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.66 million. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 9.62%. Addus HomeCare’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADUS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Macquarie upped their target price on Addus HomeCare from $129.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Addus HomeCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $142.00 target price on shares of Addus HomeCare in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Addus HomeCare has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.57.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ADUS

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Addus HomeCare

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in Addus HomeCare during the fourth quarter worth $51,149,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 695.8% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 284,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,643,000 after buying an additional 248,613 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Addus HomeCare during the 1st quarter worth about $16,155,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 10,307.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 130,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,948,000 after acquiring an additional 129,672 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 273.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 175,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,945,000 after acquiring an additional 128,211 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.35% of the company’s stock.

Addus HomeCare Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Addus HomeCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Addus HomeCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.