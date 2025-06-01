Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (TSE:GOOS) Director Sells C$204,735.73 in Stock

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (TSE:GOOS – Get Free Report) Director Dani Reiss sold 12,165 shares of Canada Goose stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.83, for a total transaction of C$204,735.73.
Canada Goose Price Performance
Shares of Canada Goose stock opened at C$16.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.00, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 2.01. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of C$9.54 and a 52-week high of C$20.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$12.28 and a 200-day moving average of C$13.50. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.29.
About Canada Goose
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Canada Goose
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- Near 52-Week Lows, These 3 Mid-Cap Stocks Are Worth a Look
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- 3 Overlooked Dividend Plays for Income in Volatile Times
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- AXON: Competition Intensifies as Motorola Makes $4.4B Acquisition
Receive News & Ratings for Canada Goose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canada Goose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.