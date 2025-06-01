Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (TSE:GOOS) Director Sells C$204,735.73 in Stock

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (TSE:GOOS – Get Free Report) Director Dani Reiss sold 12,165 shares of Canada Goose stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.83, for a total transaction of C$204,735.73.

Canada Goose Price Performance

Shares of Canada Goose stock opened at C$16.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.00, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 2.01. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of C$9.54 and a 52-week high of C$20.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$12.28 and a 200-day moving average of C$13.50. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.29.

About Canada Goose

Canada Goose Holdings Inc is a Canada based company that designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails premium outerwear for men, women, and children. It operates business through three segments namely, Wholesale and Direct to Consumer (DTC), Other. The DTC segment, which is the key revenue driver, comprises sales through country-specific e-commerce platforms and its company-owned retail stores located in the luxury shopping locations.

