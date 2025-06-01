First Hawaiian Bank Raises Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 68.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,708 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ES. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Eversource Energy by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,609,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,561,936,000 after buying an additional 1,387,072 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Eversource Energy by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,470,356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $945,893,000 after buying an additional 4,585,232 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Eversource Energy by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,933,838 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $570,500,000 after buying an additional 226,972 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Eversource Energy by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,557,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $547,550,000 after buying an additional 517,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Eversource Energy by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,352,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $422,259,000 after buying an additional 333,529 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Stock Performance

NYSE ES opened at $64.88 on Friday. Eversource Energy has a 52-week low of $52.28 and a 52-week high of $69.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $23.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.21 and a 200-day moving average of $59.95.

Eversource Energy Announces Dividend

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.7525 per share. This represents a $3.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 129.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ES shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Monday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective (down from $69.00) on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eversource Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.78.

Insider Transactions at Eversource Energy

In other Eversource Energy news, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $166,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $703,232. The trade was a 19.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

