Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL) Director Sells $324,660.00 in Stock

Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL – Get Free Report) Director Paul Paradis sold 3,000 shares of Sezzle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total value of $324,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 278,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,085,160. This represents a 1.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Paul Paradis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 13th, Paul Paradis sold 29,200 shares of Sezzle stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.51, for a total value of $2,642,892.00.

On Tuesday, May 13th, Paul Paradis sold 50,000 shares of Sezzle stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.53, for a total value of $4,526,500.00.

On Thursday, May 8th, Paul Paradis sold 18,000 shares of Sezzle stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00.

Sezzle Stock Down 3.2%

NASDAQ:SEZL opened at $105.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 8.41. Sezzle Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.50 and a twelve month high of $115.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.56.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Sezzle declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, March 10th that allows the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.83 price target (up previously from $62.00) on shares of Sezzle in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wall Street Zen lowered Sezzle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sezzle by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Sezzle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $311,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sezzle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,423,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sezzle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,407,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Sezzle by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. 2.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sezzle

Sezzle Inc operates as a technology-enabled payments company primarily in the United States and Canada. The company provides payment solution in-store and at online retail stores; and through proprietary payments solution that connects consumers with merchants. It also offers Sezzle Platform that provides a payments solution for consumers that extends credit at the point-of-sale allowing consumers to purchase and receive the ordered merchandise at the time of sale while paying in installments over time; Pay-in-Four, which allows consumers to pay a fourth of the purchase price up front and then another fourth of the purchase price every two weeks thereafter over a total of six weeks; Pay-in-Full that allows consumers to pay for the full value of their order up-front through the Sezzle Platform without the extension of credit; and Pay-in-Two and other alternative installment options, which allow consumer to pay half of the value of their order up-front and the second half in two weeks.

