MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB Has $188,000 Stock Holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 17.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 102 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 160.0% in the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 13 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 24 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FICO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on Fair Isaac in a report on Thursday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,800.00 target price on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on Fair Isaac from $2,350.00 to $2,250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Fair Isaac from $2,650.00 to $2,600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Fair Isaac from $2,500.00 to $2,575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Fair Isaac from $2,116.00 to $2,293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,304.15.

Fair Isaac Stock Up 2.7%

Shares of NYSE:FICO opened at $1,729.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $42.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.40. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12-month low of $1,274.55 and a 12-month high of $2,402.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,899.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,957.34.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $7.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.33 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $498.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.45 million. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 53.40% and a net margin of 30.66%. Fair Isaac’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. will post 24.15 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Thomas A. Bowers sold 4,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,057.05, for a total value of $8,386,592.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,517,016.70. The trade was a 29.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William J. Lansing sold 4,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,727.69, for a total value of $7,069,707.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,138 shares in the company, valued at $72,801,401.22. This represents a 8.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,933 shares of company stock valued at $35,250,629 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

