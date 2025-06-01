First Hawaiian Bank Takes $923,000 Position in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD)

First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in shares of Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 29,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $923,000.
A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in KD. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kyndryl during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. True Wealth Design LLC increased its stake in shares of Kyndryl by 150.6% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in Kyndryl during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in Kyndryl in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Kyndryl by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.53% of the company’s stock.
Kyndryl Price Performance
Shares of NYSE KD opened at $39.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a PE ratio of 71.00, a P/E/G ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.48. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.34 and a fifty-two week high of $43.61.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages have weighed in on KD. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Kyndryl from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen cut Kyndryl from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Kyndryl from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th.
About Kyndryl
Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and zCloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.
