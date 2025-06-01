First Hawaiian Bank Takes $923,000 Position in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD)

First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in shares of Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 29,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $923,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in KD. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kyndryl during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. True Wealth Design LLC increased its stake in shares of Kyndryl by 150.6% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in Kyndryl during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in Kyndryl in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Kyndryl by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Kyndryl alerts:

Kyndryl Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KD opened at $39.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a PE ratio of 71.00, a P/E/G ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.48. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.34 and a fifty-two week high of $43.61.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Kyndryl ( NYSE:KD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.52. Kyndryl had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 0.91%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on KD. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Kyndryl from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen cut Kyndryl from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Kyndryl from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Kyndryl

About Kyndryl

(Free Report)

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and zCloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kyndryl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kyndryl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.