First Hawaiian Bank Sells 299 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

First Hawaiian Bank decreased its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 299 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Diageo were worth $535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Diageo by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,813,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,126,000 after acquiring an additional 571,873 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its stake in Diageo by 234.4% during the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 2,600,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822,994 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Diageo by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,540,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,883,000 after acquiring an additional 3,876 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Diageo by 1,181.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,406,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Diageo by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,220,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,167,000 after acquiring an additional 103,540 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DEO opened at $108.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.60. Diageo plc has a twelve month low of $100.72 and a twelve month high of $142.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $109.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.75. The firm has a market cap of $60.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.90, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.60.

DEO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Diageo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.00.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

