First Hawaiian Bank Lowers Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

First Hawaiian Bank cut its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 44.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,667 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 19,349 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Intel were worth $560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Freestone Grove Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth $62,654,000. Rheos Capital Works Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 277,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $5,554,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 819,532 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $16,432,000 after purchasing an additional 15,214 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 286.8% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,529,354 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $211,114,000 after purchasing an additional 7,806,882 shares during the period. Finally, Jericho Financial LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth $2,045,000. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intel Trading Down 3.8%

Intel stock opened at $19.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $85.02 billion, a PE ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.42. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $17.67 and a 52 week high of $37.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The chip maker reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $12.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.26 billion. Intel had a negative return on equity of 3.27% and a negative net margin of 35.32%. The firm’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on INTC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Intel from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, April 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on Intel from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Wedbush reduced their target price on Intel from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Intel from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.57.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

