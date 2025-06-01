Insider Selling: Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) EVP Sells 469 Shares of Stock

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 469 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $725.00, for a total transaction of $340,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,775. This represents a 96.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Intuit Trading Down 0.7%

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $752.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.24. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $532.65 and a one year high of $761.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $630.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $622.93.

Get Intuit alerts:

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The software maker reported $11.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.89 by $0.76. Intuit had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 17.59%. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $9.88 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th will be given a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.77%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Intuit by 72.0% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 43 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on INTU shares. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $825.00 price objective (up previously from $785.00) on shares of Intuit in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Scotiabank raised shares of Intuit from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $825.00 price objective (up previously from $775.00) on shares of Intuit in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $750.00 to $765.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of Intuit in a report on Friday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $785.33.

View Our Latest Research Report on INTU

About Intuit

(Get Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.