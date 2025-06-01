Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Inc (NYSE:JEQ) Major Shareholder Acquires $374,348.61 in Stock

Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Inc (NYSE:JEQ – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 52,651 shares of Abrdn Japan Equity Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.11 per share, for a total transaction of $374,348.61. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,508,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,723,536.63. This represents a 3.62% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Abrdn Japan Equity Fund alerts:

On Thursday, May 29th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 7,596 shares of Abrdn Japan Equity Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.14 per share, for a total transaction of $54,235.44.

Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of Abrdn Japan Equity Fund stock opened at $7.17 on Friday. Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Inc has a one year low of $5.27 and a one year high of $7.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Abrdn Japan Equity Fund

Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Successful Portfolios LLC lifted its position in Abrdn Japan Equity Fund by 3.7% during the first quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 88,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 3,189 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Abrdn Japan Equity Fund by 15.3% during the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Abrdn Japan Equity Fund by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 687,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,951,000 after purchasing an additional 6,394 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Abrdn Japan Equity Fund by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 91,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 6,724 shares during the period. Finally, CSS LLC IL purchased a new stake in Abrdn Japan Equity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.72% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Japan. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs quantitative analysis to build its portfolio.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abrdn Japan Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.