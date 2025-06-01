Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Inc (NYSE:JEQ) Major Shareholder Acquires $374,348.61 in Stock

Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Inc (NYSE:JEQ – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 52,651 shares of Abrdn Japan Equity Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.11 per share, for a total transaction of $374,348.61. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,508,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,723,536.63. This represents a 3.62% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, May 29th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 7,596 shares of Abrdn Japan Equity Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.14 per share, for a total transaction of $54,235.44.
Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Trading Up 0.3%
Shares of Abrdn Japan Equity Fund stock opened at $7.17 on Friday. Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Inc has a one year low of $5.27 and a one year high of $7.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.14.
Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Company Profile
Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Japan. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs quantitative analysis to build its portfolio.
