MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB Has $196,000 Stock Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lessened its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 84.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,168 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 27,145 shares during the quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $196,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Planning Inc acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mizuho Bank Ltd. acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on FCX. Wall Street Zen lowered Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $52.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Hsbc Global Res raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.36.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Down 1.5%

FCX stock opened at $38.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.27 billion, a PE ratio of 29.81, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.65. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.66 and a 1-year high of $53.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.41.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The natural resource company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.36 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 7.42%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.79%.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

