MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB Acquires 92 Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,971 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 208.1% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Performance

Shares of Howmet Aerospace stock opened at $169.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $142.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.01. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.83 and a 1-year high of $171.52. The company has a market cap of $68.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.28, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.37.

Howmet Aerospace Dividend Announcement

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.09. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 25.74% and a net margin of 15.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is currently 13.03%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HWM has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group increased their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $118.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Northcoast Research upgraded Howmet Aerospace from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Howmet Aerospace news, VP Barbara Lou Shultz sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.17, for a total transaction of $193,962.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,575,737.48. This trade represents a 5.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.53, for a total value of $4,755,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 131,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,903,607.27. The trade was a 18.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 831,250 shares of company stock worth $130,517,863. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

