iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC) Shares Purchased by MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB

MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC – Free Report) by 7.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,068 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF were worth $224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 9,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 700,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,859,000 after buying an additional 32,129 shares during the last quarter. Sentinus LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 1,326.6% during the 4th quarter. Sentinus LLC now owns 88,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,898,000 after buying an additional 82,132 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 14,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 1,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,267,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,751,000 after buying an additional 149,004 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:EMXC opened at $59.22 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.55. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF has a 52 week low of $49.60 and a 52 week high of $63.25. The company has a market cap of $15.31 billion, a PE ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 0.88.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (EMXC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets ex China index. The fund tracks a market-cap- weighted index of emerging-market firms, excluding China. The index covers 85% of the universe by market cap. EMXC was launched on Jul 18, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

