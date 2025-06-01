MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB Acquires 17 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 18.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 109 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AZO. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in AutoZone by 482,040.2% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 419,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,343,117,000 after purchasing an additional 419,375 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in AutoZone in the 4th quarter worth about $834,556,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in AutoZone in the 4th quarter worth about $471,629,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in AutoZone by 6,083.9% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 90,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,281,000 after purchasing an additional 89,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in AutoZone by 82.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 170,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,033,000 after purchasing an additional 77,015 shares in the last quarter. 92.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AZO stock opened at $3,736.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.96, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3,698.83 and its 200 day moving average is $3,468.68. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,728.97 and a 12 month high of $3,916.81.

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 27th. The company reported $35.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $37.07 by ($1.71). The business had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.18% and a negative return on equity of 53.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $36.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 152.94 EPS for the current year.

In other AutoZone news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,660.00, for a total value of $17,568,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $581,940. This trade represents a 96.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Bailey L. Childress sold 160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,550.00, for a total transaction of $568,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,500. The trade was a 76.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,521 shares of company stock worth $42,177,331. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AZO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $4,100.00 price objective (up from $3,850.00) on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday. Roth Capital set a $3,763.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Evercore ISI set a $3,950.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,700.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Argus cut shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AutoZone presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,054.52.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

