MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB Acquires 5,634 Shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Free Report) by 193.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,634 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB’s holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 6,375.0% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Hara Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 75.5% in the fourth quarter. Hara Capital LLC now owns 930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF stock opened at $60.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.11. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.49 and a fifty-two week high of $69.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.56.

About iShares MSCI South Korea ETF

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

