California State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Position in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 462 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Repligen were worth $7,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Repligen by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,136,054 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,027,165,000 after buying an additional 743,815 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Repligen by 183.1% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 918,623 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $132,227,000 after acquiring an additional 594,189 shares during the last quarter. Groupama Asset Managment raised its position in shares of Repligen by 12,321.0% during the 4th quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 403,932 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,142,000 after acquiring an additional 400,680 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Repligen during the 4th quarter worth about $53,428,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Repligen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,492,000. 97.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Repligen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Repligen in a research report on Monday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Repligen from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Repligen in a research note on Monday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Repligen from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.25.

In other news, Director Margaret Pax bought 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $150.69 per share, with a total value of $37,672.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,169.67. The trade was a 31.53% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Repligen stock opened at $117.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $128.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.64. Repligen Co. has a twelve month low of $102.97 and a twelve month high of $182.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -230.71, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 10.44, a quick ratio of 8.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. Repligen had a positive return on equity of 4.21% and a negative net margin of 4.64%. The firm had revenue of $169.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.65 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Repligen Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

