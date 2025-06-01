Analysts Set Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) Target Price at $82.33

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $82.50.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AKRO shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Akero Therapeutics from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Bank of America upped their target price on Akero Therapeutics from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Akero Therapeutics from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th.

In other news, VP Patrick Lamy sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 33,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,674,600. This represents a 10.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Jonathan Young sold 607 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total value of $27,242.16. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 200,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,000,235.20. This trade represents a 0.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 223,208 shares of company stock worth $9,313,294. Insiders own 7.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AKRO. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 127.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 127,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,662,000 after acquiring an additional 71,652 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the period. abrdn plc raised its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 118.7% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 269,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,505,000 after purchasing an additional 146,424 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 105,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ AKRO opened at $51.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 17.25, a quick ratio of 17.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.78. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of -13.61 and a beta of -0.12. Akero Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $17.86 and a 12-month high of $58.40.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $1.91. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Akero Therapeutics will post -3.99 EPS for the current year.

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), which is in Phase 3 clinical trials that protects against cellular stress and regulates the metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body for the treatment of biopsy-confirmed metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH) patients.

