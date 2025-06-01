Analysts Set Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) Target Price at $82.33

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $82.50.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AKRO shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Akero Therapeutics from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Bank of America upped their target price on Akero Therapeutics from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Akero Therapeutics from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th.
View Our Latest Report on AKRO
Insider Activity
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Akero Therapeutics
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AKRO. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 127.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 127,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,662,000 after acquiring an additional 71,652 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the period. abrdn plc raised its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 118.7% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 269,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,505,000 after purchasing an additional 146,424 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 105,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period.
Akero Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ AKRO opened at $51.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 17.25, a quick ratio of 17.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.78. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of -13.61 and a beta of -0.12. Akero Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $17.86 and a 12-month high of $58.40.
Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $1.91. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Akero Therapeutics will post -3.99 EPS for the current year.
About Akero Therapeutics
Akero Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), which is in Phase 3 clinical trials that protects against cellular stress and regulates the metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body for the treatment of biopsy-confirmed metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH) patients.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Akero Therapeutics
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- Near 52-Week Lows, These 3 Mid-Cap Stocks Are Worth a Look
- What Are Treasury Bonds?
- 3 Overlooked Dividend Plays for Income in Volatile Times
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- AXON: Competition Intensifies as Motorola Makes $4.4B Acquisition
Receive News & Ratings for Akero Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akero Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.