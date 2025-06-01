California State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Stock Holdings in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,224 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,978 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $8,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its stake in TopBuild by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Raiffeisen Bank International AG purchased a new stake in shares of TopBuild in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TopBuild in the 4th quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of TopBuild by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 440 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BLD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen cut TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of TopBuild from $435.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $395.00 to $310.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of TopBuild from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $380.22.

TopBuild Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BLD opened at $282.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $292.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $318.76. TopBuild Corp. has a 52 week low of $266.26 and a 52 week high of $495.68. The stock has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.72.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The construction company reported $4.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. TopBuild had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that TopBuild Corp. will post 20.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Steven P. Raia sold 1,738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.98, for a total value of $540,483.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,179,036.86. The trade was a 19.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TopBuild Company Profile

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

