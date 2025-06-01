ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) Shares Acquired by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Free Report) by 80.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 769,436 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 344,149 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 0.40% of ChampionX worth $20,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CHX. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in ChampionX by 153.2% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in ChampionX by 1,051.8% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc raised its holdings in ChampionX by 71.6% in the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 5,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in ChampionX by 82,557.1% in the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 5,779 shares during the period. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ChampionX in the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

ChampionX Price Performance

NASDAQ:CHX opened at $24.12 on Friday. ChampionX Co. has a 12 month low of $21.92 and a 12 month high of $35.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 1.52.

ChampionX Announces Dividend

ChampionX ( NASDAQ:CHX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. ChampionX had a return on equity of 19.84% and a net margin of 8.81%. The company had revenue of $864.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $900.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. ChampionX’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that ChampionX Co. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. ChampionX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on ChampionX from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th.

ChampionX Company Profile

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, artificial lift systems, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production & Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

