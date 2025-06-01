Wellington Management Group LLP Buys 87,318 Shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU)

Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,979,465 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,318 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas were worth $22,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BLI Banque de Luxembourg Investments bought a new position in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,141,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 15,970,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,949,000 after purchasing an additional 281,295 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas during the 4th quarter valued at $149,000. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 21,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 3,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bennbridge Ltd acquired a new stake in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas during the 4th quarter valued at $14,120,000. Institutional investors own 24.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen cut Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Scotiabank cut Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Trading Down 3.2%

CCU stock opened at $13.51 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.21. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $15.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

About Compañía Cervecerías Unidas

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA operates as a beverage company in Chile, Argentina, Bolivia, Colombia, Paraguay, and Uruguay. The company operates through three segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. It produces and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beer under proprietary and licensed brands, as well as distributes Pernod Ricard products in non-supermarket retail stores.

