Wellington Management Group LLP Acquires 390,888 Shares of Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)

Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Free Report) by 160.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 634,055 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 390,888 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 0.62% of Biohaven worth $23,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Biohaven in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Biohaven by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Biohaven by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new position in Biohaven in the fourth quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Biohaven by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on BHVN. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Biohaven in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Biohaven from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $60.00 price objective on Biohaven and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Biohaven from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Finally, William Blair raised Biohaven to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.46.

Biohaven Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of BHVN opened at $14.83 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.56 and its 200 day moving average is $31.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 1.18. Biohaven Ltd. has a 12-month low of $14.33 and a 12-month high of $55.70.

Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($2.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.67) by ($0.50). Equities research analysts predict that Biohaven Ltd. will post -8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Biohaven

In other news, Director John W. Childs purchased 32,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.47 per share, for a total transaction of $996,369.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,320,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,707,798.37. This represents a 1.43% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 16.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Biohaven Profile

Biohaven Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for immunology, neuroscience, and oncology worldwide. The company's pipeline products include Troriluzole, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500 that blocks glutamate signaling mediated by post-synaptic NMDA receptors; Taldefgrobep Alfa, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy and obesity; BHV-7000, a candidate in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of focal and generalized epilepsy, bipolar disorder, and major depressive disorder; BHV-2100 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of migraines and neuropathic pain; and BHV-8000, a product candidate in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of early Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease, sclerosis, and amyloid-related imaging abnormalities.

