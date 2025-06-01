MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB Boosts Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 17.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,597 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 822 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,163,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,216,000 after buying an additional 329,270 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $483,000. Members Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,326,000. Plotkin Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Plotkin Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 4th quarter worth $202,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF stock opened at $70.14 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 1 year low of $57.67 and a 1 year high of $71.22. The company has a market capitalization of $13.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.61 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $66.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.69.

About Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

