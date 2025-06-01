Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) Shares Sold by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP lessened its position in Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX – Free Report) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,459,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 201,685 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Varex Imaging were worth $21,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Varex Imaging by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 161,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after buying an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in Varex Imaging by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 22,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Varex Imaging by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 98,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC grew its position in Varex Imaging by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 149,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Varex Imaging by 115.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at Varex Imaging

In other news, SVP Kimberley E. Honeysett sold 4,007 shares of Varex Imaging stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.81, for a total value of $51,329.67. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,265.62. The trade was a 50.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sunny Sanyal sold 8,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total transaction of $98,338.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 190,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,137,769.32. The trade was a 4.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley upgraded shares of Varex Imaging to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Varex Imaging from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Varex Imaging from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd.

Varex Imaging Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VREX opened at $7.67 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.38 and a 200-day moving average of $12.10. The firm has a market cap of $316.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.56 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Varex Imaging Co. has a twelve month low of $6.76 and a twelve month high of $16.93.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $212.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.76 million. Varex Imaging had a negative net margin of 5.79% and a positive return on equity of 4.00%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. Analysts forecast that Varex Imaging Co. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Varex Imaging Company Profile

Varex Imaging Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells X-ray imaging components. The company operates through two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components, comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors and accessories, ionization chambers, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction software, computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, and heat exchangers.

