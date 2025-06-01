Wellington Management Group LLP Trims Stock Holdings in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV)

Wellington Management Group LLP reduced its stake in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Free Report) by 60.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,373 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 193,106 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 0.45% of AeroVironment worth $19,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AeroVironment in the fourth quarter worth $251,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in shares of AeroVironment in the fourth quarter worth $4,872,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,601 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 121,633 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $18,718,000 after acquiring an additional 16,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Washington Harbour Partners LP grew its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 22,044 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,392,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. 86.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other AeroVironment news, CEO Wahid Nawabi sold 29,366 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.20, for a total value of $3,764,721.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,765,306.80. This represents a 20.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVAV opened at $176.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.24 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 3.36. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.25 and a 1 year high of $236.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $149.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.37.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Wall Street Zen cut AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Monday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on AeroVironment from $230.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised AeroVironment from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.83.

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.

