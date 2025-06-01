Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI) Shares Acquired by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI – Free Report) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 855,405 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,185 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 0.70% of Atlas Energy Solutions worth $18,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Atlas Energy Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Atlas Energy Solutions by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Atlas Energy Solutions by 307.9% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Atlas Energy Solutions by 191.9% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the period. Finally, Promus Capital LLC acquired a new position in Atlas Energy Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.59% of the company’s stock.

Atlas Energy Solutions Stock Down 2.1%

AESI opened at $12.17 on Friday. Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $11.76 and a one year high of $26.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.98 and its 200-day moving average is $18.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 1.34.

Atlas Energy Solutions Announces Dividend

Atlas Energy Solutions ( NYSE:AESI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.10). Atlas Energy Solutions had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 8.78%. The firm had revenue of $297.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. Atlas Energy Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 322.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Atlas Energy Solutions from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Atlas Energy Solutions from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Barclays cut their target price on Atlas Energy Solutions from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Atlas Energy Solutions from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Benchmark cut their target price on Atlas Energy Solutions from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.28.

Insider Transactions at Atlas Energy Solutions

In related news, Chairman Ben M. Brigham bought 9,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.38 per share, for a total transaction of $128,916.30. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 572,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,658,671.86. The trade was a 1.71% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Douglas G. Rogers bought 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.27 per share, for a total transaction of $92,890.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,700. The trade was a 233.33% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

Atlas Energy Solutions Company Profile

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc engages in the production, processing, and sale of mesh and sand that are used as a proppant during the well completion process in the Permian Basin of Texas and New Mexico. The company provides transportation and logistics, storage solutions, and contract labor services. It sells its products and services to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, and oilfield services companies.

