Wellington Management Group LLP Purchases 53,392 Shares of Xperi Inc. (NASDAQ:XPER)

Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Xperi Inc. (NASDAQ:XPER – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,883,932 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,392 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Xperi were worth $19,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Xperi by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,654,252 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,529,000 after purchasing an additional 74,668 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Xperi by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,861,658 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,119,000 after purchasing an additional 116,220 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Xperi by 78.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,519,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,601,000 after purchasing an additional 666,226 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Xperi by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,477,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,172,000 after purchasing an additional 43,576 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Xperi by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,046,813 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,754,000 after purchasing an additional 3,392 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Xperi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 17th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Xperi in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, BWS Financial restated a “top pick” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Xperi in a research report on Thursday, May 8th.

NASDAQ:XPER opened at $7.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $355.72 million, a PE ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 1.29. Xperi Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.29 and a twelve month high of $11.08.

Xperi Inc operates as a consumer and entertainment technology company worldwide. It offers Pay-TV solutions, including UX solutions that allows service providers to customize elements of the interactive program guide for their customers and to upgrade the programming features and services; IPTV, a cloud-based solution that supports various services and applications, such as TV programming, broadband OTT video content, digital music, photos, and other media experiences; managed IPTV service; video metadata and services; managed IPTV Service, a customizable, cloud-enabled, and end-to-end streaming video solution that enables operators to quickly launch a branded, fully compliant, full-featured Pay-TV service; metadata libraries comprising television, sports, movies, digital-first, celebrities, books, and video games; personalized content discovery, natural language voice, and insights; and TiVo DVR subscriptions, as well as technical support service.

