MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) by 256.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,914 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,976 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of INDA. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 100,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,292,000 after purchasing an additional 14,579 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 84,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,445,000 after purchasing an additional 3,542 shares in the last quarter. Clientfirst Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the fourth quarter worth $928,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 121,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,372,000 after purchasing an additional 6,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC now owns 138,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter.
iShares MSCI India ETF Trading Up 6.7%
Shares of INDA stock opened at $54.36 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.12. The company has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 0.49. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 12 month low of $47.60 and a 12 month high of $59.49.
About iShares MSCI India ETF
The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.
