Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 16,175 Shares of Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO)

Wellington Management Group LLP lessened its position in shares of Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,315,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,175 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 0.64% of Payoneer Global worth $21,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Payoneer Global by 405.8% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,064 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Payoneer Global by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Payoneer Global by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the period. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. Institutional investors own 82.22% of the company’s stock.

Payoneer Global Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYO opened at $6.78 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.80 and a 200-day moving average of $8.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 19.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.03. Payoneer Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.03 and a 52-week high of $11.29.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Payoneer Global ( NASDAQ:PAYO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). Payoneer Global had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 13.82%. The business had revenue of $246.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Payoneer Global Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PAYO shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target (down previously from $13.00) on shares of Payoneer Global in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Payoneer Global from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Payoneer Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Payoneer Global in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Payoneer Global from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Payoneer Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.44.

Payoneer Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

Payoneer Global Inc operates as a financial technology company. It operates a payment infrastructure platform that provides customers with a one-stop, global, multi-currency account to serve their accounts receivable and accounts payable needs. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, physical and virtual MasterCard cards, working capital, risk management, and other services.

Featured Articles

