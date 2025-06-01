Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,194 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,320 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.09% of Generac worth $8,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new position in Generac in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new position in Generac in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Generac by 61.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 228 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Generac by 203.6% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 252 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Generac by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Generac Stock Down 1.7%

GNRC stock opened at $122.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of 22.62, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $118.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.60. Generac Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $99.50 and a one year high of $195.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $942.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $921.78 million. Generac had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 18.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 8 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Generac from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Generac from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Generac from $171.00 to $127.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Generac from $165.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.37.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

