GAMMA Investing LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 6,536.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,745,460 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,689,020 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC owned 0.76% of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF worth $231,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DGRO. Dunhill Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Accredited Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000.

Shares of DGRO opened at $62.02 on Friday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a one year low of $54.09 and a one year high of $65.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.85 billion, a PE ratio of 20.04 and a beta of 0.86.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

