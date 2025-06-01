GAMMA Investing LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 24,315.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 696,094 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 693,243 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC owned approximately 0.56% of Equifax worth $169,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EFX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Equifax by 8.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 658,438 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $193,489,000 after acquiring an additional 50,680 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Equifax by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,638 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Equifax by 77.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 771 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Equifax by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,338 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Equifax by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 69,418 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $17,691,000 after acquiring an additional 3,579 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EFX opened at $264.39 on Friday. Equifax Inc. has a one year low of $199.98 and a one year high of $309.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $248.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $252.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.74, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.68.

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The credit services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.08. Equifax had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 7.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 23rd. This is a boost from Equifax’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Equifax’s payout ratio is 40.90%.

In other Equifax news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 22,160 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total value of $5,686,477.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,539,980.95. The trade was a 13.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John W. Gamble, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.10, for a total transaction of $518,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,887,101.60. This trade represents a 2.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Equifax from $335.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Equifax from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $265.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Equifax from $288.00 to $306.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Argus lowered shares of Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $260.00 target price (down previously from $325.00) on shares of Equifax in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equifax presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.44.

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

