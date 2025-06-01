GAMMA Investing LLC Grows Holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 31,011.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 989,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 986,782 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC owned approximately 0.85% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $240,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Adero Partners LLC raised its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 1,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,528 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 3,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.26, for a total transaction of $855,796.82. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,441,829.02. This trade represents a 37.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy C. Gokey sold 95,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.43, for a total transaction of $22,590,921.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 169,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,973,188.84. This represents a 36.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 132,873 shares of company stock worth $31,337,863. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on BR shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $231.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $207.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadridge Financial Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.83.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of NYSE BR opened at $242.61 on Friday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $192.68 and a 1 year high of $247.01. The stock has a market cap of $28.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.97 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $235.89 and a 200 day moving average of $234.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 44.40%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 12th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.93%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

