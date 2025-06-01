GAMMA Investing LLC Buys 1,272,765 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 14,784.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,281,374 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,272,765 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $164,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EOG. Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $735,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in EOG Resources by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 826,038 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $101,256,000 after purchasing an additional 106,677 shares in the last quarter. Tobam bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $352,000. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in EOG Resources by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 103,037 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $12,630,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in EOG Resources by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 119,112 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $14,601,000 after purchasing an additional 10,910 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EOG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $149.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $135.00 to $133.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at EOG Resources

In other EOG Resources news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.76, for a total transaction of $515,767.12. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 47,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,098,240.32. This represents a 7.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EOG opened at $108.54 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $113.11 and its 200 day moving average is $123.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.31. The company has a market capitalization of $59.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.78. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.52 and a fifty-two week high of $138.18.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The energy exploration company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 29.18% and a return on equity of 23.77%. The company’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.975 per share. This represents a $3.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 17th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.18%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

