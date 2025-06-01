AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $441,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BYLD)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BYLD – Free Report) by 17.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,661 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,922 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc owned approximately 0.18% of iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF worth $441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BYLD. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $13,075,000. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its holdings in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 479,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,635,000 after purchasing an additional 14,696 shares in the last quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF by 1,566.4% in the fourth quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 252,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,598,000 after purchasing an additional 237,393 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 230,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,100,000 after purchasing an additional 42,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IronOak Wealth LLC. bought a new stake in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $4,978,000.

iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BYLD opened at $22.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.83 million, a PE ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.26. iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $21.55 and a 1 year high of $22.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.30.

About iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF

The iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF (BYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is a fund-of-funds that tracks a broad index of debt securities optimized for yield and mean variance. BYLD was launched on Apr 22, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

