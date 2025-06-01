GAMMA Investing LLC Boosts Position in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 34,698.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 746,089 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 743,945 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in F5 were worth $198,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of F5 by 457.6% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 31,375 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $7,899,000 after buying an additional 25,748 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in shares of F5 by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 194,820 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $48,991,000 after buying an additional 7,341 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of F5 by 163.3% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 80,013 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $20,121,000 after buying an additional 49,629 shares during the period. Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super purchased a new stake in F5 in the fourth quarter worth $5,856,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in F5 by 83.1% in the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 296,506 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $74,562,000 after acquiring an additional 134,537 shares in the last quarter. 90.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of F5 stock opened at $281.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.00, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.00. F5, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $164.45 and a fifty-two week high of $313.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $268.13 and a 200 day moving average of $269.24.

F5 ( NASDAQ:FFIV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The network technology company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.31. F5 had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 20.58%. The business had revenue of $590.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $719.91 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that F5, Inc. will post 11.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on FFIV shares. Barclays reduced their price target on F5 from $296.00 to $274.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on F5 from $296.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on F5 from $269.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of F5 in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of F5 in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $282.56.

In other F5 news, Director Alan Higginson sold 1,272 shares of F5 stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.69, for a total value of $364,669.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,843,678.11. The trade was a 11.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 1,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.03, for a total value of $362,383.41. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,660 shares in the company, valued at $5,558,159.80. This trade represents a 6.12% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,891 shares of company stock valued at $2,418,732. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company’s distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

