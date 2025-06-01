AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $461,000 Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 4.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,918 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MBB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,720,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,741,789,000 after purchasing an additional 17,056,138 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 9,869.1% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,498,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,100,000 after purchasing an additional 5,443,314 shares in the last quarter. Essential Planning LLC. lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 6,413.4% in the fourth quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 3,311,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,457,000 after purchasing an additional 3,260,687 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,858,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,003,943,000 after purchasing an additional 2,668,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 75,986,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,966,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826,521 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MBB stock opened at $92.52 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.53. iShares MBS ETF has a 12 month low of $90.28 and a 12 month high of $96.76.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.3255 per share. This is a positive change from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $3.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 1st.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

