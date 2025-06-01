Aritzia Inc. (TSE:ATZ) Director Sells C$1,023,750.00 in Stock

Aritzia Inc. (TSE:ATZ – Get Free Report) Director Jennifer Wong sold 15,000 shares of Aritzia stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$68.25, for a total value of C$1,023,750.00.

Shares of TSE ATZ opened at C$66.01 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$53.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$56.47. The company has a market cap of C$7.87 billion, a PE ratio of 58.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.51. Aritzia Inc. has a twelve month low of C$31.88 and a twelve month high of C$73.44.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ATZ. CIBC lifted their target price on Aritzia from C$57.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Aritzia from C$70.00 to C$64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Aritzia from C$61.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Desjardins lowered their price target on Aritzia from C$82.00 to C$66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Aritzia from C$74.00 to C$67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$64.50.

Aritzia Inc is an integrated design house of exclusive fashion brands. It designs apparel and accessories for its collection of exclusive brands and sells them under the Aritzia banner. The category of products offered by the firm is blouses, T-shirts, pants, dresses, sweaters, jackets and coats, skirts, shorts, jumpsuits, and accessories.

