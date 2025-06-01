James Poppens Sells 19,474 Shares of Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) Stock

Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Free Report) VP James Poppens sold 19,474 shares of Interface stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total transaction of $392,206.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 130,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,621,059.88. The trade was a 13.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

James Poppens also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 30th, James Poppens sold 526 shares of Interface stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total transaction of $10,583.12.

Interface Stock Down 0.1%

TILE stock opened at $19.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Interface, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.13 and a 52 week high of $27.34.

Interface Dividend Announcement

Interface ( NASDAQ:TILE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $297.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.11 million. Interface had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 19.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Interface, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. Interface’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TILE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Interface from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 10th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Interface in a report on Friday, May 2nd.

Institutional Trading of Interface

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Interface by 204.4% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Interface during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Interface by 78.4% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its position in Interface by 103.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,460 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus Fund Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Interface during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

Interface Company Profile

Interface, Inc designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Americas (AMS), and Europe, Africa, Asia and Australia (EAAA). The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR brand names; luxury vinyl tiles; carpet tiles under the CQuestGB name for use in commercial interiors, include offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; and modular resilient flooring products.

