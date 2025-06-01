Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 4,403 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 26% from the previous session’s volume of 3,493 shares.The stock last traded at $40.00 and had previously closed at $39.51.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen started coverage on shares of Steel Partners in a research note on Monday, May 19th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Steel Partners Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $766.04 million, a PE ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.23.

Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 11th. The conglomerate reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $497.92 million during the quarter. Steel Partners had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 21.72%.

Steel Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.84%. Steel Partners’s payout ratio is currently 3.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Steel Partners news, President Jack L. Howard sold 25,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.20, for a total transaction of $617,100.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 62,149 shares in the company, valued at $1,504,005.80. This represents a 29.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 84.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Steel Partners

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Steel Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $330,000. Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Steel Partners by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 13,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Steel Partners by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 26,997 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,149,000 after buying an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in Steel Partners by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 96,864 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,123,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. 50.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Steel Partners Company Profile

Steel Partners Holdings L.P., together with its subsidiaries, engages in industrial products, energy, banking, defense, supply chain management, logistics, and youth sports businesses worldwide. It operates through Diversified Industrial, Energy, Financial Services, and Supply Chain segments. The company fabricates precious metals and alloys into brazing alloys; manufactures and sells seamless stainless steel tubing coils; fasteners, adhesives, and fastening systems for the commercial low slope roofing industry, as well as specialty fasteners for the building products industry; and woven substrates of fiberglass, quartz, carbon, and aramid materials for specialty applications.

Further Reading

