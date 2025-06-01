Alvotech (NASDAQ:ALVO) Trading Up 5% – Should You Buy?

Alvotech (NASDAQ:ALVO – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $11.53 and last traded at $11.69. Approximately 119,903 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 138,773 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.14.

Separately, UBS Group started coverage on Alvotech in a report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company.

The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of -6.26 and a beta of -0.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.18.

Alvotech (NASDAQ:ALVO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.52. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alvotech will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alvotech by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 7,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Alvotech by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,677 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Alvotech by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 60,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 3,896 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in Alvotech in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Alvotech by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 25,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 5,009 shares during the period.

Alvotech, through its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures biosimilar medicines for patients worldwide. It offers biosimilar products in the therapeutic areas of autoimmune, eye, and bone disorders, as well as cancer. The company's lead program is AVT02, a high concentration formulation biosimilar to Humira to treat various inflammatory conditions, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, plaque psoriasis, and other indications; AVT04, a biosimilar to Stelara to treat various inflammatory conditions comprising psoriatic arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, plaque psoriasis, and other indications; AVT06, a biosimilar to Eylea to treat various conditions, such as age-related macular degeneration, macular edema, and diabetic retinopathy; and AVT03, a biosimilar to Xgeva and Prolia, which is in the pre-clinical phase to treat prevent bone fracture, spinal cord compression, and the need for radiation or bone surgery in patients with certain types of cancer, as well as prevent bone loss and increase bone mass.

